Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol is a major risk factor for fatal road traffic injuries (RTIs) worldwide. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between the implementation of new acts on DUI of alcohol and the clinical outcomes of patients with severe RTIs in Korea.



METHODS: This is a community-based cross-sectional study using a nationwide severe trauma registry in Korea. In 2018, 2 acts with the Yoon Chang-Ho Act (Yoon's Act) were passed to strengthen the punishment for drunk driving fatal RTIs (first Yoon's act) and lower the blood alcohol concentration limit to restrict driver's licenses (second Yoon's act). The first Yoon's act was implemented on December 18, 2018, and the second Yoon's act was implemented on June 25, 2019. The study periods were categorized as pre-Act-1, pre-Act-2, Act-1, and Act-2 according to the application of Yoon's Act, and the study outcome was in-hospital mortality. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was conducted to estimate the relationship of the new acts and in-hospital mortality.



RESULTS: Among a total of 20,376 patients with severe RTIs and 7,928 patients (drivers) with RTIs (hereafter drivers), the in-hospital mortality rates were 20.8% and 17.0%, and alcohol-related RTIs accounted for 9.7% and 8.1%, respectively. Severe RTIs tended to increase with each period (25.5 cases/day, 24.5 cases/day, 26.8 cases/day, and 30.4 cases/day, P for trend <.01). In-hospital mortality significantly decreased during the Act-2 period compared to the pre-Act-2 period for all patients with severe RTIs (adjusted odds ratio = 0.54, 95% confidence interval 0.43-0.67) and drivers with RTIs (adjusted odds ratio = 0.50, 95% confidence interval 0.34-0.73).



CONCLUSIONS: Implementation of the new acts on DUI of alcohol was associated with lower odds for in-hospital mortality for patients with severe RTIs. Further studies are needed to evaluate the long-term impact of the new acts on reducing alcohol-related RTIs.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en