Abstract

PURPOSE: This research is dedicated to uncovering the evolving trends, progressive developments, and principal research themes in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine for rotator cuff injuries which spans the past two decades. This article leverages visualization methodology to provide a clear and comprehensive portrayal of the dynamic landscape within the field.



METHODS: We compiled 758 research entries centered on the application of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in treating rotator cuff injuries, drawing from the Web of Science Core Collection (WoSCC) database and covering the period from 2003 to 2023. Analytical tools such as VOSviewer, CiteSpace, and GraphPad Prism are employed, we conducted comprehensive analyses to discern the general characteristics, historical evolution, key literature, and pivotal keywords within this research field. This detailed exploration allowed us to forecast emerging focal points and the latest trends shaping the use of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in dealing with rotator cuff injuries.



RESULTS: The compilation of 758 articles in this study indicates a consistent upward trajectory in publications concerning tissue engineering and regenerative medicine for rotator cuff injuries. The scholarly contributions from the United States, China, and South Korea have notable influence on the progression of this research area. The analysis delineated ten specific research subdomains, including fatty infiltration, tears, tissue engineering, shoulder pain, tendon repair, extracellular matrix, platelet-rich plasma growth factors and etc. Noteworthy is the recurrent mention of keywords such as "mesenchymal stem cells," "repair," and "platelet-rich plasma" throughout past two decades, highlighting their critical role in the evolution of the relevant field.



CONCLUSION: This bibliometric analysis meticulously examines 758 publications, offering an in-depth exploration of the developments in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine for rotator cuff injuries between 2003 and 2023. The study effectively constructs a knowledge map, delineating the progressive contours of research in this domain. By pinpointing prevailing trends and emerging hotspots, the study furnishes crucial insights, setting a direction for forthcoming explorations and providing guidance for future researchers in this evolving field.

Language: en