Journal Article

Citation

Mendez D, Gietzen L. Pac. J. Health (Stockt) 2023; 6(1): e1.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, University of the Pacific)

DOI

10.56031/2576-215X.1020

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The study is a qualitative research study that was done to determine if social determinants of health (SDOH) negatively impact postpartum depression (PPD) in teenage mothers. The SDOH that the study focused on were stigma, social support, and socioeconomic status. The study consisted of interviewing 5 participants. The participants are San Joaquin County residents over the age of 18 years old that have experienced being a teenage mother. The interview included questions about their mental health history, socioeconomic status and more. The findings demonstrated that SDOH negatively impacts PPD in teenage mothers. More than half of the participants shared that they believe they experienced PPD as teenage mothers. All participants also reported to have had their mental health negatively impacted in some way as teenage mothers.
