Abstract

This study aimed to assess the effectiveness of mindfulness-based cognitive therapy group training in enhancing autobiographical memory among working women with depression in Tehran in 2018. The research employed a quasi-experimental design with a pre-test-post-test and a control group. The population included all women working in schools in districts 1, 2, and 3 of Tehran. Thirty participants were selected through convenience sampling, randomly chosen from eligible women teachers with high depression scores who agreed to participate. As per the research design, the sample size for each experimental and control group was 15. The protocol involved eight weekly sessions lasting approximately 90 minutes each. The treatment was conducted by an experienced clinical psychologist using MBCT methods. The research tool was administered as a post-test. Data collection included the Beck Depression Inventory and Autobiographical Memories test. Descriptive statistics, such as mean and standard deviation, along with frequency and percentage, were measured. Inferential statistics were computed using the covariance test, and SPSS-20 software was utilized for data analysis The results, obtained through the analysis of covariance, indicated that mindfulness-based cognitive therapy group training was effective in enhancing autobiographical memory in working women with depression. MBCT treatment not only reduced the severity of depressive symptoms in working women but also improved autobiographical memory. In conclusion, this study provides empirical evidence supporting the underlying theory of MBCT. Teachers may benefit from extensive training and safe practice environments. Women with severe depression or dysfunctional cognition may particularly gain from the specific therapeutic effects of MBCT.

Language: en