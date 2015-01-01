Abstract

Recognizing the factors affecting self-injurious behaviors of people with a borderline personality disorder is of great importance in prevention and treatment of this disorder. The aim of this study was to determine the role of affective-emotional temperament in predicting self-injurious behaviors in people with a borderline personality disorder. The present study was conducted using a descriptive correlational design, the population of which included all prisoners with borderline personality disorder in the central penitentiary of Karaj in the summer of 2015. After selection by screening, 224 people out of the population participated in this study. These individuals were then interviewed in a structured clinical interview for borderline personality disorder (SCID-II), and finally, after confirming their diagnosis, they were asked to answer questionnaires of affective-emotional temperament and self-harm behaviors. The obtained data was also analyzed using Pearson correlation tests and multiple regression analysis. The results of the Pearson correlation test showed that while there is a positive correlation between self-injurious behaviors and depressed, anxious, cyclothymic, bored, quirky, obsessive, excited, irritable, and uninhibited temperaments, the correlation between self injurious behaviors and indifferent, lively, and euphoric emotional temperaments was a negative one; Moreover, self-inflicted behaviors have a positive relationship with the emotional temperament of volition and anger, while presenting a negative relationship with inhibition, sensitivity, coping, control and desire. The results of regression analysis in about 95% of the total variance of self-injurious behaviors is explained by affective temperament and 47% of its total variance is explained by emotional temperament. These results indicate that affective-emotional temperament can predict self-injurious behaviors in people with borderline personality disorder. Therefore, in the prevention and treatment of borderline personality disorder, it is recommended to study the temperamental components.

Language: en