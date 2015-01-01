Abstract

Sexual violence in humanitarian contexts is a global public health issue. Yet, evidence suggests that humanitarian organisations may not always be inclusive of cisgender, heterosexual men and LGBTIQ+ survivors in their responses. This scoping review examines the extent to which global organisations focusing on sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) address the needs of cisgender, heterosexual men and LGBTIQ+ survivors in service delivery and funding priorities. We examined grey literature published from 2013-2023 on SGBV service delivery and funding priorities in humanitarian contexts. Forty-seven documents were included in the final analyses, which comprised content and thematic analyses. Many of the documents acknowledged cisgender, heterosexual men or LGBTIQ+ individuals as at-risk groups; however, there was a lack of comprehensive discussion of these groups. Documents on LGBTIQ+ individuals referred to the group as a monolith, making little distinction among the LGBTIQ+ experience and the need to tailor responses to meet intersectional needs. Documents on men emphasised their role as perpetrators and allies, while overlooking that they also experience sexual violence.



FINDINGS support the critical need to address gaps in humanitarian programme and donor priorities to better ensure inclusion of cisgender, heterosexual men and LGBTIQ+ individuals without ignoring the needs of women and girls.

Language: en