Simpson CH, Lewis K, Taylor J, Hajna S, Macfarlane A, Hardelid P, Symonds P. J. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing
39004170
OBJECTIVE: To assess associations between housing characteristics and risk of hospital admissions related to falls on/from stairs in children, to help inform prevention measures. STUDY DESIGN: An existing dataset of birth records linked to hospital admissions up to age 5 for a cohort of 3,925,737 children born in England between 2008 and 2014, was linked to postcode-level housing data from Energy Performance Certificates. Association between housing construction age, tenure (eg, owner occupied), and built form and risk of stair-fall-related hospital admissions was estimated using Poisson regression. We stratified by age (<1 and 1-4 years), and adjusted for geographic region, Index of Multiple Deprivation, and maternal age.
