Citation
Amlaev KR, Mazharov VN, Zafirova VB, Kravchenko OO, Khubieva DKD. Probl. Sotsialnoi Gig. Istor. Med. 2024; 32(Special Issue 1): 526-529.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Medit︠s︡ina)
DOI
PMID
39003695
Abstract
The article presents a brief descriptive review aimed at identifying risk factors and protective factors of drug abuse among adolescents in three important areas - personality, family and society. Individual risk factors are described: high impulsivity, rebelliousness, violation of emotional balance, alexithymia. Family risk factors were prenatal smoking of the mother, and her poor psychological status, low education of parents, the presence of family members who use psychoactive substances. Among the risk factors in society was the presence of peers who abuse drugs in the environment of a teenager. Protective factors are also identified: individual optimism, the desire to preserve their health, etc.
Language: ru
Keywords
Humans; Risk Factors; Adolescent Behavior/psychology; Female; Adolescent; adolescents; risk factors; protective factors; Protective Factors; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; psychoactive substances