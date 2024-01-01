Abstract

Currently, all sectors of the national economy are subject to rapid processes of digital transformation, which requires the restructuring of both production processes and the improvement of the personnel selection system. The field of maritime transport is no exception, which has recently been focused on the active development of autonomous maritime shipping. The introduction of autonomous ships into operation radically changes the working conditions of ship crew members, including due to a significant reduction in their number. As a result, in the near future, seafarers will be forced not only to work in difficult conditions caused by maritime specifics, but also to experience the additional impact of a limited ship crew. The lack of necessary skills and training among current ship crew members to work in the new realities, as well as the high risk of impairment of their mental health, shows the objective need to find new approaches to the training and selection of seafarers. In order to develop recommendations for improving the rules for training, recruiting and selecting seafarers to work in conditions of a limited ship crew, the article studied regulations and levels of autonomy of sea surface vessels. A survey was conducted among active sailors, which made it possible to identify key problems on the stated issues, and also studied the types of temperament, personality and accentuation.



The problems of social hygiene, public health and history of medicine. 2024; 32(s1)DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.32687/0869-866X-2024-32-s1-548-554548© БОТНАРЮК М. В., ТИМЧЕНКО Т. Н., 2024УДК 614.2Ботнарюк М. В., Тимченко Т. Н.МЕРЫ СОХРАНЕНИЯ ПСИХИЧЕСКОГО ЗДОРОВЬЯ МОРЯКОВ ПРИ РАБОТЕ НА АВТОНОМНЫХ НАДВОДНЫХ СУДАХФГБОУ ВО "Государственный морской университет имени адмирала Ф. Ф. Ушакова", Новороссийск, 353924, РоссияВ настоящее время все отрасли народного хозяйства подвержены стремительным процессам цифровойтрансформации, что требует как перестройки производственных процессов, так и совершенствования си-стемы подбора кадров. Не стала исключением и сфера деятельности морского транспорта, которая в по-следнее время ориентирована на активное развитие автономного морского судоходства. Введение в эксплуа-тацию автономных судов кардинально изменяет условия работы членов судового экипажа, в том числе засчёт значительного уменьшения их численности. В результате в недалеком будущем моряки будут вынужде-ны не только работать в сложных условиях, вызванных морской спецификой, но и испытывать дополни-тельное воздействие фактора ограниченного состава судовой команды. Отсутствие необходимых навыкови подготовки у действующих членов экипажа судна к работе в новых реалиях, а также высокая степень ри-ска нарушения их психического здоровья показывают объективную необходимость в поиске новых подходов кподготовке и отбору моряков.С целью разработки рекомендаций по совершенствованию правил подготовки, подбора и отбора моряков дляработы в условиях ограниченного состава судовой команды в статье изучены нормативные правовые акты, уровни автономности морских надводных судов. Проведён опрос среди действующих моряков, позволившийопределить ключевые проблемы по заявленной проблематике, а также изучены типы темперамента, лично-сти и акцентуации.К л ю ч е в ы е с л о в а : автономное судно; ограниченный состав; нестандартные условия; психическая при-годность; отбор кадров; рекомендации

