Citation
Tolani MA, Awaisu M, Nasir O, Eneh P, Maitama HY, Webber R, Buckley L. West Afr. J. Med. 2024; 41(4): 414-420.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
39003513
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Penile trauma is associated with debilitating complications. Apart from its sparse literature, contextually relevant evidence on aetiology and standardized severity grading, and its stratification by legal age are needed. This study aimed to describe the frequency, aetiology and injury severity grade of patients, and explore the association of specific factors by legal age. SUBJECTS, MATERIALS AND METHODS: A single-centre retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted in our centre. Male patients with penile trauma managed by urologists were included. Data on age, year of presentation, aetiology, penile injury extent and co-existing genitourethral injuries were obtained. Descriptive and inferential statistics were undertaken using SPSS and MedCalc. Pvalue < 0.05 was considered significant.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Adult; Child, Preschool; Male; Age factors; Adolescent; Age Factors; Retrospective Studies; Young Adult; Injury Severity Score; Aetiology; Injury severity score; *Penis/injuries; Penis