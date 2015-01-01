Abstract

PURPOSE: To examine age- and sex-related differences in postoperative functional outcomes at approximately 6 months after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR).



METHODS: In this study, patients who underwent primary ACLR performed a series of return-to-sport functional tests at 5 to 8 months after surgery. Functional tests included strength tests (knee extensors, knee flexors, hip abductors, and hip extensors), a balance test (Y-balance composite score), and hop tests (single, triple, crossover, and 6-m timed hop tests). Limb symmetry was calculated to compare the reconstructed limb with the uninvolved limb. A 2-way multivariate analysis of covariance was used, and effect size was calculated for data analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 176 subjects were included in this study. There were no significant interaction between age and sex on return-to-sport functional tests after ACLR. Also, no main effects of age and sex on return-to-sport functional tests were found in our data.



CONCLUSIONS: Age and sex do not significantly affect functional test performance after ACLR 6 months postoperatively. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III, retrospective review of prospective cohort study.

