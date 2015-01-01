SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williamson TR, Duncan J, Kay RS, Robinson PG, Murray AD, Clement ND. Br. J. Sports Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/bjsports-2024-108552

PMID

39013618

Abstract

Introduction

Golf is an Olympic sport played by more than 100 million players of all ages in more than two-thirds of countries worldwide.1

⇓Professional golfers have differing demographic profiles, swing mechanics (faster and increased force production) and play more than amateur golfers, so they have differing risk profiles when assessing injury epidemiology.

Our systematic review and meta-analysis2 aimed to determine the prevalence and incidence of musculoskeletal injury in both amateur and professional golfers and to identify common injury sites and factors associated with injury.
What we found

Musculoskeletal injury is prevalent in golf, with a …


Language: en

Keywords

Injuries; Epidemiology; Athletes; Golf; Sporting injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print