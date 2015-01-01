Abstract

Trans people are at significantly elevated risk of suicide death, suicide attempts, and suicidal ideation than their cisgender peers. Suicide prevention efforts are needed that address the most important issues to the trans community. In this qualitative study conducted in the United States in 2021, we aimed to broadly explore trans community member perspectives on suicidality and suicide prevention needs. We conducted four virtual focus groups-including one exclusively for trans people of color. We also solicited additional online responses to the same focus group questions. A total of 56 trans individuals with a history of suicidality participated. We utilized reflexive thematic analysis to develop themes to inform suicide prevention efforts for the trans community. The themes were multicontextual, representing needs across healthcare, legal and political arenas, workplaces, community groups, and interpersonal relationships. The central organizing theme identified as crucial for suicide prevention was 'Having (Real) Rights and Respect.' Supporting themes were 'Being in Control of Our Own Bodies,' 'Being Safe as Ourselves,' and 'Feeling Support and Acceptance,' which also included a subtheme of 'Embracing Diversity within the Trans Community.' We provide suggestions and directions for suicide prevention, which build on these themes.

Language: en