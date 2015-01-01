Abstract

This dataset encompasses on electric vehicle adoption among Indian consumers, conducted via a questionnaire survey at Two-Wheeler electric vehicle showrooms in Lucknow, India, between August and December 2023. A total of 1123 responses were collected, providing valuable insights into Electric Vehicle adoption behaviors across diverse segments of the Indian population. Utilizing established measures and statistical analyses, the dataset explores the relationships between knowledge, attitudes, practices, and demographic factors related to Electric Vehicle adoption. The questionnaire data were analyzed using SPSS (version 22).

Language: en