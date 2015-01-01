Abstract

BACKGROUND: Syncope and other transient loss of consciousness episodes in crowded and unfamiliar environments may lead to major health hazards. Despite numerous publications, data on syncope among Hajj pilgrims in Makkah is lacking.



OBJECTIVES: To identify the triggers, risk factors, and prevalence of syncope and other transient loss of consciousness episodes among domestic pilgrims.



METHODOLOGY: This cross-sectional study included a convenient sample of domestic pilgrims who performed Hajj in July 2023 using an online Google Forms questionnaire (Alphabet Inc., Mountain View, CA).



RESULTS: Out of 388 participants, 69 (18.1%) reported a history of syncope during the Hajj pilgrimage. Among these, 57 (82.6%) reported complete loss of consciousness, and 56 (81.2%) noted warning symptoms preceding the episode. The syncopal attack occurred once in 49 respondents (71%). Several triggers for syncope were identified, with sudden standing from a sitting position being the most prevalent (100%). Additional co-triggers were crowding (n=43; 62.3%), stressful conditions (n=30; 43.2%), prolonged standing (n=21; 30.4%), and walking (n=11; 15.9%). Traumatic injuries were reported in 33 (47.8%) as a result of syncope. Standing for long periods of time on the day of Arafat (Arafat standing) emerged as the most common triggering situation (n=48; 69.6%). There were multiple medical factors contributing to syncopal episodes; the most common medical explanations were heat exhaustion (n=48; 69.6%), dehydration (n=24; 34.8%), over-exertion (n=48; 69.6%), low blood sugar (n=10; 14.5%), and low blood pressure (n=17; 24.6%). Significant predictors were the presence of cardiac disease (odd ratio (OR) 7.6, 95% confidence interval (CI) 2.71-21.45, p<0.001), anemia (OR 2.5, 95% CI 1.01-6.09, p=0.049), previous syncope (OR 2.5, 95% CI 1.02-6.27, p=0.049, and family history of syncope (OR 10.1, 95% CI 2.08-49.32, p=0.004).



CONCLUSION: Syncope during the domestic Hajj pilgrimage is frequent, especially on the day of Arafat, and carries the risk of traumatic injury. People with previous episodes of syncope and comorbidities, especially cardiac patients and those who have a family history of syncope, are particularly prone to this risk. Healthcare should focus on at-risk patients, particularly on critical pilgrimage days, and increase pilgrims' awareness about triggers of syncope including sudden and prolonged standing, exertion, and heat exposure.

