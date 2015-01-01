|
Citation
Watermeyer J, Aylward C. Dev. World Bioeth. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39005008
Abstract
Consent documentation for research studies is often inaccessible to people with neurogenic communication disorders following brain injury and there is limited literature on specific modifications for informed consent. This exploratory study aimed to identify effective strategies and modifications to consent processes for adults with brain injury. Using a fictitious research study, we developed a set of Participant Information Sheets (PISs) varying in complexity, presentation format, and communication modality. Evaluations were conducted with eight participants.
Language: en
Keywords
adult; brain injury; communication disorders; consent documentation; informed consent