Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Recently, a concerning pattern has emerged in clinical settings, drawing attention to the potential health risks associated with the accidental ingestion, mostly by children, of a new Heated Tobacco Product (HTP) stick, which contains a sharp metal blade inside.



METHODS: Following a webinar of the Joint Action on Tobacco Control 2 project, where data on adverse health incidents related to novel tobacco and nicotine products from EU Member States were presented, the Milan Poison Control Center (PCC) conducted a case series study on the accidental ingestion of blade-containing HTP sticks in Italy, between July 2023 and February 2024. The data in the medical records were analyzed to identify the age distribution, clinical presentation symptoms, performed diagnostic procedures, and medical management.



RESULTS: Overall, 40 cases of accidental ingestion of HTP sticks were identified and are described. A total of 33 (82.5%) children (infants and toddlers, mean age 12.3 ± 3.3 months) were hospitalized. Of these, 29 underwent abdominal X-rays, two children underwent esophagogastroduodenoscopy, and one child suffered from cut injuries to the tonsillar pillar and genian mucosa, requiring anesthesia for fibroscopy. The observed clinical cases associated with new HTP sticks containing a metal blade occurred over just eight months. This issue required the immediate implementation of corrective measures to mitigate health risks. The Ministry of Health issued an alert regarding the dangers related to the accidental ingestion of the stick and imposed more visible warnings on the package.



CONCLUSIONS: It is of the utmost importance to raise awareness among both the general public and medical practitioners to prevent further cases of accidental ingestion of HTP sticks by infants and toddlers, and ensure a prompt and informed response in emergency situations.

Language: en