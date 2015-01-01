Abstract

The present study explores the lived experiences of tomboys. Phenomenology research design was used for this study. Six participants were recruited via snowball sampling. Face-to-face in-depth interviews were conducted to collect data. Thematic analysis was done to analyze the data. Four major themes emerged through analysis namely; social aspects, psychological aspects, personality factors, and gender characteristics. The foremost implication of this research is in social welfare by creating awareness for a gender minority like tomboys, and presenting them in natural light. It can be used for policy making by public and private institutions. It will be useful for both institutional and private counselors to understand lived experiences of tomboys and work with them accordingly. The findings of the research can be used by human rights organizations to create gender equality in Pakistan.

Language: en