Citation
Jabeen S, Ehsan N. J. Prof. Appl. Psychiol. 2023; 4(2): 288-294.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Psychological Research)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
The present study focuses to uncover the psychological impacts of cyberbullying upon adolescents by qualitative interviews conducted through interpretative phenomenological analysis. A number of (N=10) adolescents from both genders were taken as participants to conduct the study. These participants had been taken depending on the severity of their experience and their willingness to contribute to this research. The age range of participants were from 13-19 years.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents of Pakistan; Cyber-Bullying; Qualitative Research; Victims