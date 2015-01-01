SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Farhan S, Saleem K, Ahmed MS. J. Prof. Appl. Psychiol. 2024; 5(2): 158-169.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Institute of Psychological Research)

DOI

10.52053/jpap.v5i2.277

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examined the correlation of suicidal ideation with hopelessness, job insecurity, life satisfaction, and financial well-being. Data was collected through purposive convenience sampling technique from 400employed individuals (M=220, F=180). The data was analyzed by using IBM SPSS Amos 23v and the results indicated the positive correlation of suicidal ideation with hopelessness (r= 0.46), positive correlation with job insecurity (r= 0.14), and negative correlation of suicidal ideation with life satisfaction (r=-0.25) and financial well-being (r= -0.19). The implications of a study examining the relationship between suicidal ideation, hopelessness, job insecurity, life satisfaction, and financial wellbeing among employed individuals are multifaceted and have significant repercussions for individuals, employers, policymakers, and mental health professionals.


Language: en

Keywords

Financial Well-being; Hopelessness; Job Insecurity; Life Satisfaction; Suicidal Ideation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print