Abstract

Complex suicide is defined as death by the intentional use of more than 1 method to end one's life. Complex suicides can fit into the planned or premeditated category, where 2 or more methods are used simultaneously or in close succession, or unplanned, the use of 2 or more methods, in which the first method attempted fails (often because it is too unpleasant or painful), and another method is employed subsequently that is successful.A retrospective review of 3 years of suicide fatalities examined by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Reno, Nevada, was conducted. A total of 725 suicide cases dated from April 1, 2020, to April 1, 2023, were reviewed, including autopsy, toxicology, and scene investigation reports. Among the 725 suicide cases reviewed, 19 cases (2.62%) of complex suicide were identified. Of those cases, 17 employed 2 methods, and 2 cases employed 3 methods. No cases were identified with >3 methods.In the 19 complex suicides that were identified, gender, age, marital status, military service, sexual orientation, religion, race, occupation, incident location, suicide note, suicidal ideation history, past suicide attempt, psychiatric disorders, and motive for suicide were examined in addition to methods used.

