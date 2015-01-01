Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: The link between child maltreatment (CM) and substance use (SU) in young adulthood is established. The sympathetic nervous system (SNS) division of the autonomic nervous system may mediate this link. However, less is known on the indirect link between CM and SU via SNS functioning. Due to individual variability in the link between SNS functioning and SU risk, we aimed to examine the moderating role of distress tolerance (DT).



METHODS: A longitudinal sample of 118 young adults (YAs) from a low socioeconomic status background were assessed twice (between 9 and 12 months apart). CM, DT, and galvanic skin response (GSR) stress reactivity were measured during the initial study visit, while SU was assessed at both timepoints. Stress reactivity was assessed by measuring the GSR reactivity during a stress task. We tested the indirect associations between CM and changes in SU problems via GSR stress reactivity, and the moderation effects of DT on these indirect associations. A mediation model in the structural equation modeling (SEM) framework was then followed by a moderated mediation model to analyze these data.



RESULTS: YA's stress reactivity mediated the association between CM and alcohol use problems, and this indirect effect was weaker among YAs who had higher levels of DT. This pattern did not emerge with drug use problems.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest that intervention and prevention efforts for SU outcomes should consider incorporating strategies that increase at-risk individuals' levels of DT. Providing strategies to help individuals stem their stress reactivity may reduce their risk for alcohol use.

