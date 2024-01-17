Abstract

Car-lock sounds are designed to inform the lock status of vehicles. However, drivers often experience a lack of confidence regarding whether the car is locked, and car thefts persistently occur, frequently attributed to unlocked doors. Without identification of critical factors for evaluating effects of car-lock sounds on drivers, a strategy to car-lock sound design with increased locking efficiency remains implicit. This study proposes a method to identify critical factors influencing drivers' perceived certainty of car-lock status and behaviours during car-locking. An experiment was conducted to simulate the locking process and verbal protocol analysis was employed to comprehend participants' cognitive processes and behaviours. The results show that mechanical sound yielded high certainty and few hesitations, while tonal and crisp sound elicited low certainty and frequent hesitations. Seven critical factors on participants' behaviours and cognitive processes were identified, which provides a data-driven approach for future research in car-lock sounds evaluation and design.

