Abstract

BACKGROUND: Rabies is 100% preventable by administering early and complete post exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Animal bite victims must have the knowledge and attitude necessary to seek appropriate medical care at the earliest to receive the required PEP.



OBJECTIVES: The present study sought to ascertain the health-seeking behavior of animal bite victims, their knowledge and attitude regarding rabies prophylaxis, the PEP they received, and their level of compliance with the full course of anti-rabies vaccination.



METHODS: The study included animal bite cases that presented to the anti-rabies clinic and matched the eligibility criteria. All the required details were recorded using an internally validated structured questionnaire. All participants were followed up for six months to ensure their health conditions and compliance with the vaccination schedule.



RESULTS: Out of 1058 respondents, 57.9% were adults, with 46.6% belonging to middle socioeconomic class. 91.1% of them were informed biting animals as dogs. Before arriving at the anti-rabies clinic, 93.3% of the study subjects washed their wounds, and 62.4% visited to another health facility. Rabies knowledge was inadequate among the study participants, only 54.8% being mindful about the disease and its prevention. The compliance with the full course of antirabies vaccination was found to be 77.9%. All subjects were healthy, confirming that PEP is safe and effective.



CONCLUSION: Regular social and behavioral change communication (SBCC) needs to be implemented with regard to health-seeking behavior.

Language: en