Verlinde L, Verlinde F, Van Doren S, De Coninck D, Toelen J. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
39025666
OBJECTIVES: Although cycling is a healthy, ecological and practical way of transportation, it is not without risk. The effect of bicycle helmets to prevent head injuries on crashing has been extensively investigated. Nonetheless, the overall use of helmets by adolescents remains low. While various interventions to increase helmet use have been adopted, adolescents' perspectives on these interventions have not been extensively explored. In our study, we aim to understand the facilitators and barriers to bicycle helmet use by adolescents and their perspectives on injury prevention campaigns.
Adolescent; Qualitative research; Behavior Change; Bicycle; Helmet