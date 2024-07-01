Abstract

Disturbed CNS zinc homeostasis is suggested as part of the pathophysiology of schizophrenia. Our data, from multiple studies, suggests levels of cortical RNA for the solute carrier family 39 member 12 (SLC39A12), a putative zinc transporter, is higher in people with schizophrenia and is more perturbed in a sub-group of people with the disorder that can be separated because they have very low levels of muscarinic M1 receptors (MRDS). In this study qPCR was used to measure levels of two RNA splice variants of SLC39A12 (a and b) in Brodmann's area (BA) 44 from new cohorts of controls and people with schizophrenia. For the first time, in our study cohort as a whole, we report levels of both splice variants of SLC39A12 are lower in females compared to males and there are correlations between levels of SLC39A12 a and b and CNS pH. Levels of both splice variants were also lower in people with schizophrenia who were suicide completers compared to those who were not. Accounting for these factors, we showed levels of SLC39A12 a and b were higher in BA 44 in schizophrenia compared to controls. In further analyses, with and without our previous data on SLC39A12 a and b, we confirmed changes in levels of SLC39A12 RNAs were more profound in MRDS. In conclusion, our study argues there are higher levels of SLC39A12 a and b in BA 44 in schizophrenia which could be contributing to the breakdown in CNS zinc homeostasis suggested as part of the pathophysiology of schizophrenia, particularly in those with MRDS.

