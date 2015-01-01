|
Citation
|
Willyard C. Sci. Am. 2023; 329(3): e0.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Scientific American)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39017241
|
Abstract
|
Inside a two-story brick building, not far from the orchids and iguanas of the botanical garden in Medellín, Colombia, wildlife technician Jorge Asprilla demonstrates how to extract venom from a snake. First, he uses a metal hook with an extended handle to snag a five-foot-long pit viper. Then he has to grab its head without getting bitten—a skill he has perfected after working for more than 25 years with dozens of venomous snake species.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Animals; *Neglected Diseases/epidemiology; *Snake Bites/mortality/epidemiology; Antivenins/therapeutic use