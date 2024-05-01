Abstract

This article examines the evolution of domestic violence (DV) among Quebec women during the Covid-19 pandemic and the factors associated with this phenomenon. Based on the literature, we observed that DV increased significantly in Quebec during the health crisis. Furthermore, it appears that job loss, which affected more women than men, increased social isolation, deterioration of the mental health of spouses, increased alcohol and cannabis consumption, and difficulties in reconciling work and family life are the factors that contribute most to the increase in DV in Quebec during this period.



===



Cet article s’intéresse à l’évolution de la violence conjugale (VC) chez les femmes québécoises durant la pandémie de Covid-19 et aux facteurs qui y sont associés. En se basant sur la littérature, il a été observé que la VC a nettement cru au Québec lors de la crise sanitaire. De plus, il ressort que la perte d’emploi, qui a davantage touché les femmes que les hommes, l’isolement social accru, la détérioration de la santé mentale des conjoints, la hausse de consommation d’alcool et du cannabis, les difficultés de conciliation travail-famille seraient les facteurs les plus contributifs à l’explication de l’augmentation de la VC au Québec pendant cette période.

Language: fr