Abstract

BACKGROUND: Substance use disorders (SUDs) are heterogeneous across multiple functional domains. Various frameworks posit that domains (e.g., executive function) contribute to the persistence of SUDs; however, the domains identified in different studies vary.



OBJECTIVES: We used factor analysis to identify the underlying latent domains present in a large sample (N = 5,244, 55.8% male) with a variety of SUDs to yield findings more generalizable than studies with a narrower focus.



METHOD: Participants (1,384 controls and 3,860 participants with one or more SUDs including alcohol, cocaine, cannabis, and/or opioid use disorders) completed the Semi-Structured Assessment for Drug Dependence and Alcoholism, the NEO Personality Inventory, and the Wisconsin Card Sorting Test. Exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and fit indices (root mean-squared error of approximation (RMSEA), Comparative Fit Index (CFI), and Tucker-Lewis Index (TLI)) were used to examine different latent variable models. A multiple indicators, multiple causes (MIMIC) approach-tested associations of the latent variables with sociodemographics, substance use, and a history of abuse/neglect.



RESULTS: A six-factor model (predominant alcohol, predominant cocaine, predominant opioid, externalizing, personality, and executive function) provided the best fit [RMSEA = 0.063 (90% CI 0.060, 0.066), CFI = 0.98, TLI = 0.96]. All factors were moderately correlated (coefficient = 0.25-0.55, p < .05) with the exception of executive function. MIMIC analysis revealed different patterns of associations (all p < .0001) with sociodemographics, substance use, and a history of abuse/neglect among the factors.



CONCLUSIONS: The domains identified, particularly executive function, were parallel to those observed previously. These factors underscore the heterogeneous nature of SUDs and may be useful in developing more targeted clinical interventions.

Language: en