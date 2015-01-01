Abstract

Self-inflicted penetrating brain injuries with drills have been reported but are uncommon and typically involve the use of conventional drill bits. We report an unusual case of a 56-year-old man with a history of psychiatric illness who completed suicide using an electric drill and spade-type drill bit. Multiple superficial scalp and deeper bony injuries were sustained, although without breach of the dura, and death was not from brain injury, but secondary to venous air embolism related to entrainment of air into diploic vessels.

