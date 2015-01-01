SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Watkins T, Milne N, Ong BB. Am. J. Forensic Med. Pathol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PAF.0000000000000970

PMID

39018454

Abstract

Self-inflicted penetrating brain injuries with drills have been reported but are uncommon and typically involve the use of conventional drill bits. We report an unusual case of a 56-year-old man with a history of psychiatric illness who completed suicide using an electric drill and spade-type drill bit. Multiple superficial scalp and deeper bony injuries were sustained, although without breach of the dura, and death was not from brain injury, but secondary to venous air embolism related to entrainment of air into diploic vessels.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print