Citation
Nakweya G. BMJ 2024; 386: q1586.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
39019559
Abstract
Africa has a disproportionately high burden of road traffic deaths when compared with the rest of the world, with nearly 250 000 lives lost on the continent’s roads in 2021—its highest number in the past decade, show figures from the World Health Organization.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; World Health Organization; Law Enforcement; *Accidents, Traffic/mortality/prevention & control/legislation & jurisprudence; Africa/epidemiology; Automobile Driving/legislation & jurisprudence; Safety/legislation & jurisprudence