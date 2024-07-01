|
Citation
Cohen JS, Fujii-Rios H, Benett S, Spencer JC, Kane A. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39019226
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Suicide is a leading cause of death among youth in the United States. Pediatric emergency department visits for non-psychiatric concerns present an opportunity to identify youth at risk for suicidality. This quality improvement initiative was undertaken to ensure that those patients identified as low risk for suicide receive resources, bridging the gap between identifying at-risk youth and providing them with appropriate follow up mental health resources. The aim of this project was to increase the proportion of after visit summaries containing mental health resources by 25 % within 6 months for medical patients who are found to have non-acute low suicide risk and are discharged from the emergency department.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide prevention; Mental health resource distribution; Pediatric suicide screening