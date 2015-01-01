Abstract

In The Lancet Psychiatry, Catherine Hercus and colleagues 1 present a unique nationwide retrospective cohort study on suicide in secondary care patients with eating disorders in England based on data from the National Confidential Inquiry into Suicide and Safety in Mental Health (NCISH). The completion rate of NCISH questionnaires by relevant clinicians was exceptionally high (93%). The authors identified 382 patients with eating disorders who had died by suicide while under the care of mental health services (within the previous 12 months) during the 25-year study period. This study is by far the largest sample of suicide deaths in eating disorders to date.

Language: en