Citation
Baber M. Lancet Psychiatry 2024; 11(8): e587.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39025626
Abstract
In their Comment in The Lancet Psychiatry, Helene Speyer and Jim van Os were right to question whether the scientific scrutiny of every aspect of human existence is a rational approach to improving mental health care.1 In an ideal world, it would be widely recognised that a range of factors influence mental health. These factors can have positive and negative effects on mental health, including deprivation due to poverty and child maltreatment, both significant preventable risk factors for mental ill-health,2 to potentially protective effects on mental wellbeing such as physical activity,3 a healthy diet, unstructured play in childhood,4 spirituality, expressive arts, social interaction, and time spent in nature.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; *Mental Health; *Mental Disorders/therapy/psychology