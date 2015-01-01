SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kerkour N, Kerkour K, Menetrey J. Rev. Med. Suisse 2024; 20(882): 1360-1364.

(Copyright © 2024, Medecine et Hygiene)

10.53738/REVMED.2024.20.882.1360

39021106

The use of Kinesiotaping (KT) has become common in the treatment and prevention of musculoskeletal injuries. This article covers the ten main myths encountered on a daily basis, examining the evidence from recent data (systematic reviews and meta-analyses). With current available data, there is a relative evidence regarding some effect upon short-term pain relief, improved mobility, better joint stability, drainage of edema, and improve muscle function. Concerning the prevention of musculoskeletal injuries, it seems that the effectiveness of KT is still questionable. Overall, there are few publications with a high-level of evidence that can support all myths surrounding K-taping.


Humans; *Athletic Tape; Musculoskeletal Diseases/prevention & control/therapy/etiology

