Côté I, Frappier D. Violence Vict. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1891/VV-2022-0062

39018305

This article presents the results of an integrative review of the literature on domestic violence shelter practices, drawing upon 23 studies conducted in five countries from 25 peer-reviewed articles published between 2005 and 2020. The purpose of the review was to understand the impacts of intervention practices on abused women during their stay at a domestic violence shelter. Seven inclusion criteria were used to assess the studies included in the review. A thematic analysis revealed seven themes, divided into two main categories: formal interventions and practices related to shelter culture. These results highlight important implications for policy, research, and practices in domestic violence shelters that are discussed in this article.


qualitative research; domestic abuse; intervention and outcome studies; victim treatment and standards of care

