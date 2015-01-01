SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bates K, Williams RDJ, Housman JM, Odum M. Violence Vict. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-2022-0186

39019567

This study explored lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). Seven participants completed a one-on-one, in-depth interview to share their experiences of IPV and any internal or external factors that influenced whether they sought support services or reported victimization. Thematic analysis revealed four overarching themes: (a) health complications, (b) coping mechanisms, (c) barriers to seeking professional help, and (d) suggestions for professionals.

RESULTS contribute insight into internal and external barriers LGBTQIA+ IPV survivors face when accessing support services and outline practical approaches for professionals providing support to LGBTQIA+ IPV survivors.


domestic violence; LGBTQ; ethnography; help-seeking behaviors

