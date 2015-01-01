Abstract

Dear Editor:

Kakes et al recently highlighted a case

where pancreatitis was suspected to be caused

by doxycycline.1 We appreciate the authors

for highlighting this uncommon case and rais-

ing awareness about drug safety worldwide.

Additionally, we have included some key points

related to this circumstance.

The case report indicates that cephalexin

was initiated to treat a surgical site infection and

was taken for 4 days at a dosage of 500 mg 3

times daily. The patient was switched to a dif-

ferent antibiotic due to stomach discomfort.

It is important to note that the initial adverse

reaction experienced by the patient – stomach

upset – could be attributed to gastritis or early

signs of pancreatic injury. For example, a case

reported by Alim et al mentions acute pancre-

atitis due to cephalexin in a 55-year-old female

who took 500 mg of cephalexin preventively.

She presented to the emergency department

(ED) 3 hours later with sudden upper abdomen

pain radiating to her back. Her lipase levels

were 889 units/liter on initial tests.2 Afterward,

she received doxycycline treatment for 10 days.

Throughout the antibiotic regimen, ibuprofen

800 mg was taken intermittently for 7 days.

Additionally, aside from the author’s cita-

tions, several other cases provide strong evi-

dence linking suspected ibuprofen use to the

progression of pancreatic damage resulting in

pancreatitis.3-5 It is evident that the first injury

was caused by cephalexin, followed by con-

tinued injury from doxycycline and ibuprofen.

