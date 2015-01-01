Abstract

One of the pressing global challenges in the pursuit of climate conservation is tied to the gradual shift toward climate neutrality, especially within the transportation sector where it entails a transition to emission-free transport. For several years, automakers have been introducing electric vehicles for individual and family use, encompassing both luxury and economical solutions. However, the situation is less optimistic in the commercial transport sector, where the transportation of goods necessitates substantial energy consumption. In both cargo and passenger transport, there is an ongoing quest for technical solutions that ensure environmentally friendly conditions. Manufacturers currently offer only a limited number of models in this category. Meanwhile, in Europe, deadlines loom for the prohibition of production and, to some extent, the use of internal combustion engine vehicles powered by fossil fuels. The database facilitates the analysis of the commercial transport market in Europe, providing insights into its readiness (or lack thereof) for ecological solutions. The database was formed based on monitoring the online truck market websites in 16 European countries in 2023. Database was collected from advertisement sites, which use both private sellers and professionals for used and new vehicles selling. Database' main fields are vehicles name (including brand name and model), price on market, issue year, mileage, engine type (capacity and fuel).

