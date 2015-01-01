|
Vatanparast A, Shakiba S, Momeni F, Kamrani A. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2378642.
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
39028641
BACKGROUND: Although childhood maltreatment is associated with later self-harm, the mechanism through which it might lead to self-harm is not completely understood. The purpose of this study was to examine the roles of alexithymia, dissociation, internalizing and posttraumatic symptoms in the association between exposure to childhood maltreatment and subsequent self-harm.
Humans; Child; Female; Male; Trauma; Adolescent; Psychiatric Status Rating Scales; adolescence; Surveys and Questionnaires; self-harm; *Self-Injurious Behavior/psychology; *Affective Symptoms/psychology; *Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Dissociative Disorders/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology; adolescencia; autolesión; disociación; dissociation; ventana de tolerancia; window of tolerance