Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research suggests that healthcare workers are at greater risk for suicide than other occupations, but most published studies focus on physicians. This study examines the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and associated occupational factors among a broad group of non-physician healthcare staff.



METHODS: An anonymous online survey was sent to a random sample of 30 % of non-physician healthcare staff at a large urban healthcare system between September and November 2022. Weighted multivariable binary logistic regressions were conducted to determine the workplace and mental health factors associated with SI.



RESULTS: The 1084 respondents included nurses, administrative staff, research staff, medical assistants, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other roles. Of the sample, 8.6 % endorsed having SI over the prior two weeks.



RESULTS of the regression indicated that, after adjusting for demographic factors, greater odds of SI were associated with physical violence experienced from a patient or visitor (odds ratio [OR] = 2.15, 95 % confidence interval [CI] = 1.06-4.37), lower perceived leadership support (OR = 0.95, 95 % CI = 0.92-0.98), and positive screening for depression (OR = 4.66, 95 % CI = 2.45-8.86). Exploratory analysis suggests that depression may be a mediating factor between workplace stressors and SI.



LIMITATIONS: Limitations include the moderate response rate, the use of a single item to assess SI, and the cross-sectional design.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that workplace violence and leadership support are important occupational factors associated with SI among healthcare workers. Reducing and mitigating workplace violence, enhancing leadership support, and improving access to mental health care should be considered targets for interventions to decrease suicide risk in this population.

Language: en