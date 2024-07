Abstract

BACKGROUND: Human trafficking affects nearly 1.1 million persons in the United States. Over 50% of victims will receive care in an emergency department (ED) during their exploitation.



PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to assess the effectiveness of a human trafficking protocol and electronic medical record screening and assessment tool in identifying victims of human trafficking in the ED.



METHODS: A 5-year, retrospective chart audit was conducted.



RESULTS: Over 2 million ED visits occurred during the 5-year study period. Less than 1% (n = 525) of those patients screened positive as potential victims, while 45 (8.6%) were confirmed trafficking victims. The number of victims identified dropped following the pandemic.



CONCLUSIONS: Pandemic issues, staffing turnover, and lack of ongoing trafficking education impeded the identification of victims. Recommended changes to the protocol are presented.

