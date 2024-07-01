Abstract

Paranoid ideation is a transdiagnostic construct that is associated with social impairment and often occurs in psychotic spectrum disorders. Little research has examined how paranoid ideation is related to social behaviors that underlie social impairment and may ultimately lead to social rejection. It is important to consider that negative symptoms and sleep problems also contribute to social impairment. No research has assessed the unique and combined influence of paranoid ideation, negative symptoms, and sleep problems on social impairment. Therefore, the current study examined how paranoid ideation, negative symptoms, and sleep problems contribute to poorer social skills and social rejection in a transdiagnostic sample of persons with psychosis and community members (N = 112). Assessments included diagnostic and symptom interviews, questionnaires, behavioral ratings of social skill and facial displays of affect, and naive observer reactions utilizing thin-slice methodology. Greater paranoid ideation, negative symptoms, and sleep problems were each related to poorer social skill and more negative reactions from observers. When considered in path analyses, negative symptoms were associated with observer reports of less willingness to interact with participants through poorer social skill. These findings demonstrate the symptom correlates of social rejection and how interpersonal behavior may contribute to social exclusion.

