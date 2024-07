Abstract

Deaths from firearms have soared in the US over the past few decades. Now, guns are the leading cause of death of children. In addition, the majority of adults report they've experienced gun violence, including being threatened by a firearm or witnessing someone getting shot.



Sounding the alarm on these trends, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, MD, issued an advisory on gun violence. Announcing it, he declared violence from firearms a "public health crisis" that threatens the lives, health, and mental well-being of children and adults.



The advisory suggested taking an evidence-based approach to curbing firearm violence and its consequences. This includes the implementation of universal background checks and shoring up purchaser licensing laws as well as improving access to mental health care. Murthy also emphasized the need for investment in research to better understand prevention strategies and encouraged health care systems to educate patients on safe and secure firearm storage. ...

