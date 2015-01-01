Abstract

Accurate prognostication is key to aid decision making after acute brain injury, yet it remains extremely challenging. Although serial clinical examination remains the cornerstone for decision making, improving prognostic tools is crucial for improving outcomes. The most common cause of death after an acute brain injury is withdrawal of life-sustaining therapies on the basis of poor prognosis, and this approach to management--particularly with regards to timing of withdrawal--varies considerably between centres. 1

Uncertainty in management raises concerns about the potential for self-fulfilling prophecies, in which patients predicted to have a poor outcome have life-sustaining therapies withdrawn, which in itself directly brings about the poor outcome.

Language: en