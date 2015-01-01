Abstract

Advances over the past two decades in functional neuroimaging have provided new diagnostic and prognostic tools for patients with severe brain injury. Some of the most pertinent developments in this area involve the assessment of residual brain function in patients in the intensive care unit during the acute phase of severe injury, when they are at their most vulnerable and prognosis is uncertain. Advanced neuroimaging techniques, such as functional MRI and EEG, have now been used to identify preserved cognitive processing, including covert conscious awareness, and to relate them to outcome in patients who are behaviourally unresponsive. Yet, technical and logistical challenges to clinical integration of these advanced neuroimaging techniques remain, such as the need for specialised expertise to acquire, analyse, and interpret data and to determine the appropriate timing for such assessments. Once these barriers are overcome, advanced functional neuroimaging technologies could improve diagnosis and prognosis for millions of patients worldwide.

