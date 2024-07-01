|
Citation
True G, Cullen SW, Brecht T, Dichter ME, Blosnich JR, Montgomery AE. Gen. Hosp. Psychiatry 2024; 90: 84-87.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39032248
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Suicide prevention is a top clinical priority within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). While research consistently shows that suicide risk is associated with adverse social determinants of health (SDH, e.g., housing instability, unemployment, justice involvement), less is known about the extent to which suicide prevention staff are aware of and able to address these risk factors. This study aimed to understand the experiences of VA Suicide Prevention Coordinators (SPCs) with referring Veterans at risk of suicide to services that address SDH.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide prevention; Veterans; Social determinants of health