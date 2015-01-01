Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to describe the process used to develop a theory-based, online fall prevention self-management programme for ambulatory and non-ambulatory people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS).



METHODS: The development process was guided by the Medical Research Council framework of complex interventions and began with a scoping review of the literature on self-management of falls in pwMS. Subsequent phases of development were performed through iterative and concurrent processes and were informed by the perspectives of pwMS and healthcare professionals with MS expertise.



RESULTS: Through a systematic and iterative process in close collaboration with pwMS and healthcare professionals, a theory-based online fall prevention self-management programme, Fewer Falls in MS, for ambulatory and non-ambulatory pwMS was developed. The programme is grounded in theory and pedagogical models and features utilization of action plans to address diverse influences on fall risks.



CONCLUSIONS: A carefully operationalized definition of self-management and an iterative co-development process were essential to the creation of the Fewer falls in MS programme. Continuation of the co-development process and collaboration with end users was needed to refine the programme. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: PwMS and healthcare professionals were involved throughout the development process of the programme. The patient organization Neuro Sweden was contacted in the initial phase to discuss the relevance of a self-management programme to prevent falls in MS. They supported the research group (all authors) in identification of and contact with pwMS with interest to participate. Three members of the research group (S.T.J., M.F. and C.Y.), that is, the operative group, met neuro Sweden and one pwMS to further discuss the relevance of a self-management programme to prevent falls. To develop the process and content of the fall prevention programme, a co-design process was performed together with pwMS and healthcare professionals. The results of the co-design process are presented in this manuscript. In addition to participating in the co-design process, pwMS and healthcare professionals provided feedback to the research group on programme process and content on several occasions during the subsequent programme development process. In a pretest (Beta version) of the programme, four pwMS acted as test subjects and provided additional feedback on the programme to the research group. TRIAL REGISTRATION: NCT04317716.

Language: en