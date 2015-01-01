Abstract

PURPOSE: To verify clinical validity evidence for the ineffective social support network nursing diagnosis.



METHOD: A quantitative, descriptive, cross-sectional study was performed with 98 violence-victimized women treated in two reference centers for violence in the city of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil. The women were interviewed from August 2021 to June 2022.



FINDINGS: The clinical indicators that best predicted the nursing diagnosis were as follows: Frustration with unmet support expectations, negative social interaction, perceived neglect of support demands, feeling of abandonment, low reciprocity, and encouragement of negative behaviors. Etiological factors that showed greater association were excessive demand for support, limited social network, social isolation, the fragility of institutional service networked organizations, and inadequate appreciation of available social support.



CONCLUSIONS: The clinical validity evidence for the ineffective social support network nursing diagnosis has been verified. Thus, the validated clinical indicators and etiological factors can accurately diagnose and predict the emergence of this phenomenon in violence-victimized women. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE: The results contribute to advancing scientific knowledge in nursing teaching, research, and practice and support the nursing process in violence-victimized women.

