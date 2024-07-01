Abstract

BACKGROUND: Official estimates of violence prevalence in England exclude older people. There are few studies of elder abuse and these excluded violence from acquaintances and strangers and lack comparability with younger adults.



OBJECTIVES: To estimate prevalence of past-year violence victimisation in older people, identify factors associated with violence in older age, quantify the extent to which experience of violence in older people was associated with common mental disorder (CMD). STUDY DESIGN/METHODS: Analysis of a 2014 general population probability sample survey of 2570 adults aged 60+ and 4484 16-59 year olds. Modified version of the Conflict Tactics Scale measured domestic violence and List of Threatening Experiences captured bullying and serious assault. CMD were assessed using the revised Clinical Interview Schedule. Associations were examined using regression models adjusted for childhood victimisation and other adversities.



RESULTS: 2.0 % (n = 52,CI:1.4-2.6) of older people experienced violence in the past year, with intimate partner violence the most prevalent form. Older people of non-white ethnicity, those who were socially isolated or lonely, and the formerly married were more likely to experience violence. Violence was associated with CMD in older people (adjusted odds ratio 2.2, CI:1.0-4.8), controlling for impairments, adversities and other factors.



CONCLUSION: Violence, especially from an intimate partner, is evident in later life and strongly associated with poor mental health. Better instruments for the identification of violence and abuse in older people in research and safe enquiry in practice settings are needed, with recognition of and attention to ethnic and other inequalities among older people in exposure.

